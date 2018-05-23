The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved increases in salaries, salary schedules, and stipends for 2018-2019 at a meeting Tuesday evening.

The base will increase by one percent for faculty salary schedules for regular and nursing. A movement of one vertical step will also be allowed. The base will increase by two percent for the classified staff salary schedule and a movement of one vertical step will be allowed. Employees places in ranges four and five will add 25 cents per hour if they hold a master’s degree. Administrative professional staff will see a three percent increase.

Head coaching stipends for basketball, baseball, and softball will increase nearly $600 to $5,500. Head coaching stipends for golf will increase about $1,050 to $3,250. Assistant coaching stipends will increase by about $550 to $2,250.

The adjunct and overload rate for fall and spring for a master’s degree will increase to $525 per credit hour, which is an increase of about $60. The adjunct and overload rate for fall and spring for a bachelor’s degree will increase to $450 per credit hour, which is an increase of about $60. Associate Vice President for Business and Finance Tyson Otto reported that the cost of the increase in salaries for the college would be just under $180,000.

NCMC President Doctor Lenny Klaver’s salary will be $149,947. Vice President of Academic Affairs Tristan Londre’s salary will be $100,425. Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Doctor Kristen Alley’s salary will be $80,452. Dean of Extended Campus for the North Belt Campus Doctor Sharon Weiser’s salary will be $79,982.

The board also approved renewing its 2018-2019 health insurance with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City at the current year rates and to continue to cover 100% of the monthly premium. Otto reported there was no increase in premiums for the health insurance coverage. A basic $1,500 deductible PPO plan will remain at $499.16 per month per employee. A basic $2,500deductible PPO plan will stay at $464.21 per month per employee. A basic $2,700 HSA plan will be $442.53 per month per employee. The deductible on the HSA plan increased by $100 from 26 hundred dollars. NCMC contributes $50 per month to an employee’s health saving account for a total of $600 total for the year.

Otto presented a draft of the fiscal year 2019 budget. Total projected consolidated income totals $12,705,819. Total projected consolidated expenditures total $12,998,223. This leaves a projected consolidated deficit of $242,404. Otto said the expenditures included the addition of an admissions position, Cross and Barton note payments of $110,802, Title Four repayment of $220,676, and Barton Campus bond payment of $164,654.

He noted the projected budget also assumed tuition revenue based on a one percent enrollment increase and $3 per credit hour increase to the technology fee, state appropriations revenue based on an approximate $30,000 reduction, and salaries expenses based on an average two to four percent increase for staff and an increase to overload and adjunct rate.

Otto also presented proposed board policy manual changes. The changes included a parental leave policy to “provide up to four weeks of paid parental leave to employees following the birth of an employee’s child or the placement of a child with an employee in connection with the adoption or foster care”. Otto said he hoped the policy would help to keep employees.

The proposed changes also included a volunteer leave policy to provide “regular, full-time employees up to one day of paid time off from regularly scheduled work hours each fiscal year to support volunteer activities that enhance and serve the communities in which we live and work.” Eligible employees are those employed by the college for at least six months. Otto noted he hoped this policy would encourage employees to volunteer.

The final proposed changes included a flexible work schedule policy to enable “employees, with their supervisor’s approval, to complete their basic work hour requirements each workweek with flexibility regarding the days that they work and the times that they begin and end work”. Otto said he thought the policy would allow for a work environment more conducive to the modern employee.

The board approved a bid from Wired Electrical and Automation of Trenton to replace the existing metal halide lamps with new LED light fixtures in the Ketcham Community Center for a cost of $12,995.66. Otto reported that it was the lowest of three bids received. He said that there would be an overtime cost saving, the new lighting would be brighter using less energy, and most of the lights would be on a motion sensor.

The board also approved a bid to purchase 91 replacement personal computers from CDWG at a cost of $69,608.87. Chief Information Officer Alan Barnett said the purchase would replace 37 PCs in Cross Hall 203, 28 PCs in Hoffman Hall 101, nine PCs in Information Technology Services, and 17 others located in faculty and administrative offices. He added that the computers would be a mixture of laptops and desktops, and the computers are replaced on a four-year schedule.

The board approved a rate increase of about $2 per month for annual rates for Ketcham Community Center memberships. The new rates per year will be $240 for a single membership, $380 for a family up to four, $420 for a family of five or more, $200 for a senior, and $290 for a senior couple. A day pass will cost $5 for ages 14 and older. Thirty-day memberships will cost $45 for a single, $70 for a family up to four, and $85 for a family of five or more. Ninety-day memberships will cost $85 for a single, $135 for a family up to four, and $160 for a family of five or more. The Ketcham Community Center’s year runs from July 1st to June 30th, and prorated rates will be available.

NCMC President Doctor Lenny Klaver presented the information on behalf of Ketcham Community Center Facilities Manager Nathan Gamet. Klaver said the rates for the community center had not been raised in four years.

The board accepted retirements and a resignation and approved several hires.

The board accepted the retirement of Academic Resource Center Director Tina Totten effective June 30th. She has taught for 17 years, and 12 of those years were at NCMC. The board also accepted the retirement of Green Hills Head Start Brookfield B Center Cook Cindy Walsh effective at the end of this school year. She has served Head Start children since 2006. The board accepted the resignation of Green Hills Head Start Hamilton Center Teacher Shona Kirkwood with her expected last day of employment as of May 23rd.

The board approved the employment of Melissa Spencer of Trenton as a full-time academic advisor and recruiter with a salary of $12.97 per hour. Her position began May 14th. Executive Assistant Kristi Harris reported Spencer has been an employee at NCMC in the past.

The board approved adjunct instructors for the North Belt Center including Harold Brown of Country Club for psychology, Doctor Ron Capps of Albany for speech, Peter Smart of Kearney for accounting, and John Tiner of Maryville for behavioral health. The adjunct instructor positions will begin this fall.

The board approved changing the June and July meeting dates. The board meetings will be held June 19th to allow President Doctor Lenny Klaver to go on vacation with his wife and July 19th to avoid a conflict with trustee Chris Hoffman’s church mission trip.

Klaver reported on higher education policy issues and NCMC responses. He shared the American Association of State Colleges and Universities Top 10 list of leading policy issues.

Klaver provided an update on the college’s strategic plan noting several initiatives are in progress. An initiative to determine the overall scope and feasibility for a compliance officer position was determined to be not feasible at this time due to funds not being available currently.

Klaver also gave the 2018 Student-Athletes Report saying 92% of sophomores involved in sports graduated, 97% transferred, and 53% will continue to play their sport. The grade point averages by sport ranged from 2.84 for baseball to 3.39 for softball.

Coordinator of Federal Programs Jason Helton reported on business and industry partnerships. He said NCMC has partnerships with 10 of the 54 technical schools in Missouri.

Vice President of Academic Affairs Tristan Londre reported the number of schools NCMC partners with to provide dual credit courses is increasing. He said there are about 40 schools the college partners with.

Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Doctor Kristen Alley reported she hopes to start 911 meetings soon to teach about communication methods on campus. She said the meetings would last about nine minutes and 11 seconds.

Alley noted she is editing and revising the course catalog and compiling the list of student leaders for NCMC groups like the student senate and council.

Like this: Like Loading...