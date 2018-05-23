Four face judge in Associate Division of Grundy County court

A Trenton resident has waived preliminary hearings on several felony charges.

Misdemeanor cases have been certified to be heard in a higher court. Cody James Burchett of Trenton appeared yesterday in the Associate Division of court. Charges include assault in the third degree: special victim; attempted tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution; as well as stalking in the first degree. Misdemeanor charges facing Burchett are resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention or stop; obstruction of government operations; and 2nd degree tampering with the property of another. Burchett is to appear June 14th in Division One of Grundy county circuit court.

Danny Eugene Campbell Junior of Kansas City admitted to the allegations of probation violation regarding unpaid fines and costs due. Probation was revoked for an original charge of misdemeanor stealing. In another case, probation also was revoked on a charge of delivery or possession of an item at a county jail which a prisoner is prohibited from receiving. In each case, the court gave concurrent sentences of 21 days in the Grundy County Jail, with credit given for serving the time.

Campbell was ordered to pay $340 in restitution to the Grundy County Prosecutor; $160 to the probation officer for past due fees as well as the fine, costs, and late fees that are due in the amount of $191.50. All amounts are to be deducted from bonds posted.

A Brookfield resident, Brooke Nicole Woody, appeared in court to admit the allegations of probation violation. Her original charge was making a false affidavit to mislead a public servant. Probation was revoked by the court.

Ms. Woody was sentenced to 18 days confinement in the Grundy County Jail; given credit for time served. The court also imposed a $300 fine and directed the defendant to pay past due probation fees of $120 and contribute $100 to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Fund. All amounts are to be deducted from the bond that was posted.

A Spickard resident, Juan Gallegos Junior, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while revoked or suspended. He was sentenced to 14 days confinement at the Grundy County Jail and given credit for serving those days. He’s also to pay court costs.

