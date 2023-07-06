Accident sends Clinton woman to Research Medical Center by air ambulance

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An accident occurred early this morning on NB 7, just north of Clinton Rd, resulting in one person sustaining injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and provided assistance, along with Corporal J.J. Crump, Trooper W.M. Henderson, and the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the accident report, the collision involved two vehicles, a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta and a 2015 Peterbilt truck. The Jetta, driven by Chevy S. Renfrow, 21, of Clinton, Missouri, was traveling northbound when it struck the rear of the Peterbilt. The Jetta suffered severe damage and had to be towed away by All City Towing, while the Peterbilt sustained moderate damage but was able to be driven from the scene after repairs.

Stanley R. Bailey, 71, of Macon, Missouri, was behind the wheel of the Peterbilt and was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Renfrow, however, was not. As a result of the collision, Renfrow sustained serious injuries and had to be transported by Life Flight Eagle Air Ambulance to Research Medical Center.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident occurred when the Peterbilt entered the roadway and began accelerating to highway speed. At that moment, the Jetta attempted to overtake the Peterbilt but ended up colliding with its rear.

