Big rig overturns east of Stewartstille injuring driver

An accident occurred this afternoon on Route J, approximately three miles east of Stewartsville, resulting in an overturned vehicle and minor injuries.

According to the accident report provided by the patrol, the incident involved a 2019 Mack Conventional driven by Willie A. Johnson, 60, of Kingsville, Missouri. Johnson was traveling northbound on Route J when his vehicle veered off the east side of the roadway. In an attempt to correct the course, Johnson overcorrected, causing the vehicle to overturn and come to rest on its passenger side, blocking the roadway.

Johnson sustained minor injuries and was transported by Dekalb/Clinton EMS to Mosaic for further medical evaluation.

The Mack Conventional suffered extensive damage and had to be towed away by Scotty’s. The Missouri State Highway Patrol deemed the vehicle a total loss. Johnson was wearing his seat belt at the time the big rig overturned.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and received assistance from Sergeant A.A. Henry (187), Trooper J.M. Tanner (565), the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department, and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).

