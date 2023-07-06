Support Grundy County students at “Stuff the Bus” events in Trenton

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Bright Futures Trenton and the First Student Bus Company are joining forces to sponsor these events.

Each “Stuff the Bus” event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Dollar General on East Ninth Street on Saturday, July 15th

Hy-Vee on Saturday, July 22nd

Dollar General, Main Street on Saturday, July 29th

The collection drive aims to gather essential items, including disinfecting wipes, baby wipes, laundry detergent, tissues, paper towels, peanut butter, instant oatmeal packets, pudding cups, pancake mix, and canned vegetables.

