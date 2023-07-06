Support Grundy County students at “Stuff the Bus” events in Trenton

Local News July 6, 2023July 6, 2023 KTTN News
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Bright Futures Trenton and the First Student Bus Company are joining forces to sponsor these events.

Each “Stuff the Bus” event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Dollar General on East Ninth Street on Saturday, July 15th
  • Hy-Vee on Saturday, July 22nd
  • Dollar General, Main Street on Saturday, July 29th

The collection drive aims to gather essential items, including disinfecting wipes, baby wipes, laundry detergent, tissues, paper towels, peanut butter, instant oatmeal packets, pudding cups, pancake mix, and canned vegetables.

 

Stuff the Bus flyer

Post Views: 55
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.