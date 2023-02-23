Absentee ballots now available in Livingston County for April 4th election

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Absentee ballots are available for the April 4th Municipal Election at the Livingston County Clerk’s Office at the courthouse in Chillicothe.

Anyone needing to vote absentee may contact the county clerk’s office to receive information on the process. Regular office hours are 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

The last day to register to vote is March 8th. The last day to request an absentee ballot is March 23rd.

The Livingston County Clerk’s Office will be open on April 1st from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Special arrangements for absentee voting may be made by calling the Livingston County Clerk’s Office at 660-646-8000 extension 3.

Related