Obituary & Services: Robert “Bob” Pugh

Robert “Bob” Everett Pugh was born on October 27, 1943, to Denver Benton and Loretta Margaret Pugh.

Robert married Linda Sue Norton on January 26, 2008. Bob and Linda were members of the Gospel Christian Center in Cowgill, Missouri. They served the Lord together until he passed away peacefully at their home at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, after battling cancer for one long, hard year. Bob has two daughters born to him from his first wife, Janice Karen Garland (Steeprow), whom he married on October 19, 1964.

Bob served in The Gulf of Tonkin in the United States Navy in 1963. He learned to be an electrician in the Navy, and he loved working with electronics. He retired from General Motors Corporation in November of 2002 after 26 years of service.

Playing the trombone was a passionate hobby of his, which led to our choice of background music for the visitation service. Some of the songs are songs he played and loved. Following graduation from Blue Springs, Missouri, high school, where he loved playing in the band, he played in the Blue Springs, Missouri, community band and also the brass group “Jubilee Brass” for many years. Operating Ham Radio was another hobby he contributed many, many hours to. He served with community preparedness groups. He loved helping people.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Pugh, and his daughters, Dianna Penn (Ray Domino) and Deborah “Debbie” Hackett (Jerry Hackett). Through his daughters, he has a total of nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Also, through his wife Linda, he has added three children; April Fickess (Chris Fickess), Ernie Norton (Lyla Norton), and Jeff Norton (Ali Norton); ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his two brothers, Jim Pugh and Dennis Pugh, and his sister, Pam Jeffers.

Bob was very much loved, and we were fortunate to spend his last day in this life singing to him and talking about fond memories. He is with Jesus now, and we all look forward to seeing him again, happy and whole when it is time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Shirkey’s Hospice and Palliative Care in care of the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, February 27, 2023, at Gospel Christian Center in Cowgill, MO. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow the services at Black Oak Cemetery near Braymer, MO. Friends may call from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Sunday at the funeral home.

