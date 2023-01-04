A recap of high and low temperatures during 2022 in Trenton

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Combined high temperatures during 2022 in Trenton were below normal by slightly over one degree. (1.1) Combined lows were right at normal for the year while highs averaged 62.5 degrees. Lows averaged 43.9 degrees.

When looking at temperatures during the primary months when a furnace is needed, highs and lows both averaged below normal by about one-and-one-half degrees. Those combined temperatures were during January, February, March, November, and December.

When looking at June, July, and August when an air conditioner typically is used, most highs were below normal by nearly two degrees (1.7). however, lows for those same months averaged above normal by nearly two degrees (1.9).

The hottest day of 2022 in Trenton did not come until September 20th when it reached 97 degrees, which was a record for that date. The second hottest temperature last year was 96 degrees on July 23.

The coldest temperature during 2022 in Trenton was on December 23rd at nine degrees below zero. There were three other days in 2022 with below-zero temperatures in Trenton. It was five below January 21st, three below on January 2nd, and one below on December 22nd.

Lows of zero were recorded five times during 2022 in Trenton.

There were just two record lows established or tied in 2022 in Trenton and those were established on April 26th at 30 degrees and October 18th at 23.

There were just three record highs set or tied and those occurred on January 11th at 58 degrees, May 11th at 91 degrees, and September 20th at 97.

