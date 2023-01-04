Audio: Sam Grave’s legislation to protect Missouri flood victims signed into law

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

President Joe Biden has signed a bill into law to help protect flood victims. Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves is the sponsor of the bill.

The Republican from Tarkio says the law bans the Federal Emergency Management Agency from going after disaster victims when the agency mistakenly awards individual aid.

Graves says the bill is in response to FEMA requiring a Holt County resident to repay federal funding following the flood of 2019.

The Northwest Missouri resident had been provided more than $12,000 in FEMA funding.

The legislation is part of a military policy and spending package.

Related