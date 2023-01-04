Audio: Sam Grave’s legislation to protect Missouri flood victims signed into law

State News January 4, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Sam Graves
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

President Joe Biden has signed a bill into law to help protect flood victims. Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves is the sponsor of the bill.

The Republican from Tarkio says the law bans the Federal Emergency Management Agency from going after disaster victims when the agency mistakenly awards individual aid.

 

 

Graves says the bill is in response to FEMA requiring a Holt County resident to repay federal funding following the flood of 2019.

 

 

The Northwest Missouri resident had been provided more than $12,000 in FEMA funding.

The legislation is part of a military policy and spending package.

Post Views: 29
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.