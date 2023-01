WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A chili supper will be held to benefit the Ministerial Alliance of Livingston County’s Operation Help.

The annual event will be at the First Christian Church of Chillicothe January 20th from 4 to 7 o’clock. Vegetable soup and desserts will also be available. A free will offering will be accepted at the door.

More information about the January 20th event can be obtained by calling the First Christian Church at 660-646-2602.

