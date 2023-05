A complete list of student awards at Trenton Middle School for the 2022 – 2023 school year

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton Middle School presented awards to students on May 18th.

Perfect Attendance

(each student also receives a gift certificate to Trenton Cinema)

5 th grade – Ambrie Bunnell, Kamdyn Hert, Conner Walton

8th grade – Addison Voorhies and Braxton Wilson

TOP DAWG awards

(awarded to one female and one male for demonstrating the best overall qualities of academic success, citizenship, and character education).

5th grade – Anne Lasley and Gabriel Harris

6th grade – Emma Welch and Marcus White

7th grade – Lillee Dalrymple and Gabriel Makovec

8th grade – Sarai Birkhead and Henry Lasley

8th Grade Awards

Top Students in 8th Grade Science

Ashlyn Pagel

Henry Lasley

Caleb Shell

Sarai Birkhead

Bradly Miller

Emma Gifford

Top Students in 8 th Grade ELA

Trinity Barrer

Sarai Birkhead

Selena Hansen

Henry Lasley

Ashlyn Pagel

Laney Woldridge

Top Students in Mrs. Ockenfels’ 8th Grade Math Class

Justin Dixon

Dillon Hunter

Lucy Price

Eric Schlichting

Addison Voorhies

Braxton Wilson

AH8 – Triple E Award winners – American History

2nd Hour – Henry Lasley

3rd Hour – Trinity Barrer

5th Hour – Sarai Birkhead

6th Hour – Lucy Price

7th Hour – Makayla Mejia

8th Hour – Barrett Clark

8 th Grade Art – Alexis Gamet, Bradly Miller, Selena Hansen, Sarai Birkhead, and Adylene Lopez

7th/8th Grade Band

Student Choice Best Woodwind – Lucy Price

Student Choice Best Brass – Emma Gifford and Henry Lasley

Student Choice Best Percussion – Caleb Ray

7th Grade Awards

7th Grade Social Studies – Annie Currie, Lillee Dalrymple, Brooklynn Farris, Ryan Gott, Payton Hanes, Seth Knapp, Malachi Kottwitz, Riley Lebsack, Jackson Lewis, Braden May, Lynnzi McCullough, Morgan Smith, Addison Todd, Turner Wagner, Dixie Warren, Addisyn Wehar, Keelyn Williams, Scout Wilson, and Claire Woodard

7th Grade Math – Carrie Stretch, Lyandra Taylor, Annie Currie, Lillee Dalrymple, Payton Hanes, Malachi Kottwitz, Braden May, Morgan Smith, Addisyn Wehar, Bella White, Bailey Williams, Scout Wilson, and Claire Woodard

7 th Grade ELA – Lillee Dalrymple, Malachi Kottwitz, Lilliahana Sosa, Zeb Wilson, Morgan Smith, Keelyn Williams, Lyandra Taylor, Dixie Warren, Annie Currie, Payton Hanes, Addisyn Wehar, Bella White, Addison Todd, Bella Michael, Bailey Williams, and Scout Wilson

1 7 th Grade Earth Science – Annie Currie, Cayden Farmer, Payton Hanes, Seth Knapp, Malachi Kottwitz, Riley Lebsack, Samuel Ledbetter, Aidan Spencer, Dixie Warren, Addisyn Wehar, Bella White, Scout Wilson, and Zeb Wilson

7 th Grade Art – Malachi Kottwitz, Bailey Williams, Morgan Smith, and Addison Todd, and Addison Voorhies



6th Grade Awards

6 th Grade Science – Emma Christenson, Kennedy Cross, Thomas Cunningham, Aynsley Foster, Logan Harris, Jobie Johnson, Ezekiel Kottwitz, Ross Maloney, Eva Pagel, Naveya Raines, and Marcus White

6 th Grade Mathematics Awards – Alexis Bundridge, Emma Christenson, Julaine Kennedy, Rozalea Webb, Kennedy Cross, Thomas Cunningham, Aynsley Foster, Jorden Gannon, Logan Harris, Jobie Johnson, Ezekiel Kottwitz, Ross Maloney, Eva Pagel, Betsy Price, Austin Schlichting, Jerielle Stark, Emma Welch, Kenlie McCall, Naveya Raines, Amaya White, and Israel Prescott

6 th Grade Writing Achievement Awards : Kennedy Cross, Jordan Gannon, Kenna Haesmeyer, Eva Pagel, Naveya Raines, Emma Christenson, Hayden Ferguson, Landry Shippen, Aynsley Foster, and Rozalea Webb

6 th Grade Writing Excellence Awards: Logan Harris, Ezekiel Kottwitz, Jerielle Stark, Ross Maloney, Betsy Price, and Emma Welch

6th Grade World Geography – Kennedy Cross, Thomas Cunningham, Mariah Elder, Jorden Gannon, Jobie Johnson, Ross Maloney, Eva Pagel, Naveya Raines, Austin Schlichting, Jerielle Stark, Amaya White, and Marcus White

Army Education Outreach Program’s Science Fair – The following students were awarded first place in sixth grade for the state of Missouri: Kennedy Cross, Jobie Johnson, Zeke Kottwitz, and Ross Maloney

6th Grade Band

Student Choice Best Woodwind – Landry Shippen

Student Choice Best Brass – Amaya White

Student Choice Best Percussion – Betsy Price

5th Grade Awards

5 th Grade Excellence in Science – Allison Schroeder, Ryver Crawford, Chance Golden, Lily May, Tiffanie Stith, Cason Trump, Ethan Yardley-Ishmael, Kynsen Bain, Serena Birkhead, Sydney Blackburn, Ava Burchett, Alexandria Ely, Gabe Harris, LillyAnn Lorenz, Carly Sharp, Layla Woodard, Hayden Belvel, Carter Bunnell, Jeremiah Chumbley, Anne Lasley, Marek Spencer, Lillian Swank, Landry Elrod, Karter Spencer, and Hope Baker

5 th Grade Science Achievement – Stetson Alley, Aoife Graham, Lily Anne Hall, Abigail Miller, Izabella Sprague, Hudson Swank, Bentlee Tunnell, Khya Whipple, Dereon White, Wyatt Curtin, Beau Harding,

Cameron Liechti, Isabella Shoop, Jake Baucom, Ambrie Bunnell, Lucian Green, Tuiaki Lao, Tayler Willey, Paige Chambers, Jaxon Henley, Kamdyn Hert, Kamden Williams, Noah Boyd, Cooper Davis, Darian Hansen, Ella Hawkins, Josiah Hill, Mayson Howard, Kyler Smiley, Piper West, Pyper Wilson, Layton Anderson, Braylee Barron, Samantha Garcia-Fernandez, Chase Harris, Ally Miller, Kelly Riley, Chance Scholl, Hayden Thompson, and Daniel Tua

5th Grade Social Studies Achievement – Karter Spencer, Ryver Crawford, Lily May, Marek Spencer, LillyAnn Lorenz, Hayden Belvel, Jeremiah Chumbley, Anne Lasley, and Carter Bunnell

5 th Grade Social Studies Excellence – Chase Harris, Serena Birkhead, Gabe Harris, Carly Sharp, Cason Trump, and Kynsen Bain

5 th Grade Mathematic Excellence – (Average Grade of 3.5 – 4.0 for the entire year) – Kynsen Bain, Serena Birkhead, Sydney Blackburn, Ava Burchett, Jeremiah Chumbley, Gabriel Harris, Ella Hawkins, Anne Lasley, LillyAnn Lorenz, Lily May, Isabella Shoop, Tiffanie Stith, Cason Trump, ad Ethan Yardley-Ishmael

5 th Grade Mathematic Achievement – (Average Grade of 3.0 – 3.49 for the entire year) Layton Anderson, Hope Baker, Braylee Barron, Jake Baucom, Hayden Belvel, Noah Boyd, Ambrie Bunnell, Carter Bunnell, Paige Chambers, Ryver Crawford, Cooper Davis, Landry Elrod, Alexandria Ely, Chance Golden, Darian Hansen, Chase Harris, Jaxon Henley, Kamdyn Hert, Josiah Hill, Mayson Howard, Cameron Liechti, Abigail Miller, Ally Miller, Kelly Riley, Allison Schroeder, Carly Sharp, Karter Spencer, Marek Spencer, Izabella Sprague, Hudson Swank, Lillian Swank, Hayden Thompson, Daniel Tua, Bentlee Tunnell, Piper West, Khya Whipple, Dereon White, Tayler Willey, and Layla Woodard.

5 th Grade Reading Achievement Awards – Kynsen Bain, Ambrie Bunnell, Jeremiah Chumbley, Piper West, Carter Bunnell, Tiffanie Stith, Chase Harris, Serena Birkhead, Sydney Blackburn, Ryver Crawford, Isabella Shoop, Marek Spencer, Lillian Swank, Layla Woodard, Ethan Yardley-Ishmael, Ethan Crawford, Wyatt Curtin, Chance Golden, Beau Harding and Cameron Liechti

5 th Grade Reading Excellence – Ava Burchett, LillyAnn Lorenz, Hayden Belvel, Alexandria Ely, Gabe Harris, Anne Lasley, Lily May, Carly Sharp, Cason Trump, and Tayler Willey

5 th Grade Tower of Books Challenge – Chance Golden, Wyatt Curtin, Aiofe Graham, LillyAnn Lorenz

5 th Grade ELA Achievement Award – Average of 3.0 to 3.49 – Layton Anderson, Kynsen Bain, Braylee Barron, Sydney Blackburn, Carter Bunnell, Ava Burchett, Paige Chambers, Jeremiah Chumbley, Cooper Davis, Landry Elrod, Chase Harris, Ella Hawkins, Cameron Liechti, LillyAnn Lorenz, Abigail Miller, Ally Miller, Allison Schroeder, Isabella Shoop, Marek Spencer, Hudson Swank, Piper West, and Ethan Yardley-Ishmael

5 th Grade ELA Excellence Award – Average of 3.5 to 4.0 – Hayden Belvel, Serena Birkhead, Ambrie Bunnell, Ryver Crawford, Alexandria Ely, Gabe Harris, Anne Lasley, Lily May, Carly Sharp, Izabella Sprague, Lillian Swank, and Cason Trump

Presidential Physical Fitness Award (Grades 5-8)

5th Grade – Aoife Graham, Ella Hawkins, Ally Miller, Gabe Harris

6th Grade – Logan Harris, Rozalea Webb, Emma Welch, Dru Vandevender, and Jace McCall

8th Grade – Jacob White and Henry Lasley

