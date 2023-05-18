Obituary: Kenneth Nolan “Kenny” Meek, Jr.

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Kenneth Nolan “Kenny” Meek, Jr., 63, Leon, IA passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.

He was born on November 10, 1959, the son of Kenneth Meek, Sr. and Maxine Gardner.

Kenny was a roofer by trade. His roofing buddies and he chased hailstorms across the states. He used to tell tales of those adventures with a smile on his face. In 1981, Kenny had an automobile crash that left him as a quadriplegic. This didn’t stop him from enjoying his life. He would often be seen rolling all over town to get exercise.

Crappie fishing was always a top priority. He loved to crappie fish and talk about crappie fishing. If you didn’t know how to fish, he was more than happy to tell you how or even take you. He loved to ride the back roads and drink a few beers, looking at conservation areas to fish. He was a man full of knowledge. He couldn’t help with a lot of projects, but he was always a good supervisor. So many people would tell him to get an electric wheelchair and he would tell them no, as it would make him lazy!

He loved woodworking, spending several years refinishing furniture and giving away many pieces. He had to stop when the chemicals used started messing with his lungs, but he found another passion in rock hunting. He was a good friend to so many.

Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Nolan Meek, Sr.; sister, Susan Meek; and grandparents, Casey and Mary Frances Meek.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Christina of the home; son, Kyle (Angie), Brighton, MO; mother, Maxine Lentz, North Carolina; sisters, Vicky Sweany, Bethany, MO, Kasi, Ames, IA, Kimmy (Ed), Louisiana; brother, Kelly (Nicole) Iowa; granddaughters, Breanna (Tristen), Mekenna (Emelio), Rylyn and Olivia; father and mother-in-law, Stan and Pat Huffman, Breckenridge, MO; brothers-in-law, Glen (Kelly), Jason (Melinda); sister-in-law, Laura (Ray); brother-in-law and best fishing buddy, Dale; nephews, Christopher, Nolan (Laci); niece, Stacy; and many other nephews and nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and the list goes on.

Kenny has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. There are no scheduled services at this time.

There are so many stories to tell and Kenny’s wishes were to have a dinner at a later date to celebrate his life and tell the stories that his friends and family remember him by. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christin Union Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

