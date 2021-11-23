Trenton Police Department reports on nuisance calls

Local News November 23, 2021November 23, 2021 KTTN News
Nuisance Graphic re-edit
The Trenton Police Department reports 104 total nuisance incidents had been filed for the year so far as of November 22nd.

The greatest number of complaints involved grass and weeds with 48. There were 42 involving trash and debris. There were also 13 involving unregistered vehicles and one involving the open storage of a disabled vehicle.

The nuisance summary indicates 24 incidents were active, 60 had been cleared, and 20 had been prosecuted. Twenty-five nuisance-related cases were on the court docket.

