Trenton Building Inspector reports on inspections and permit applications

Trenton Building Inspector Wes Barone has submitted a report of inspections, permit applications, and other matters from October 20th through November 10th.

During that time, there were 32 inspections. The category with the most inspections was new construction with 10. Others involved eight rental, eight right of way, five pre-permit, and one dangerous building issue.

There were 10 permit applications with half being residential, four involved right of way, and one was commercial.

The building inspector’s report shows 10 nuisance calls or inspections, five zoning issues or notices, and seven cases in court from October 20th to November 10th.

There have been 181 business licenses issued year to date.