Obituary & Services: Barbara Eller

Barbara Eller, a 76 year old Trenton, MO resident, at 7:46 a.m., August 24, 2022 traded her cross for a crown when she breathed her last of air on this earth, to which she took her first breath of heavenly air, never to struggle or fret again.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Liberty Baptist Church in Trenton. Burial will follow in the Eller Cemetery near Harris, MO. A visitation is scheduled from 6 until 8 Monday evening at the church. Open viewing will be from 9 until 3:00 Monday at Slater Neal Funeral Home. Memorial donations are suggested to the Eller Cemetery and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Barbara Jean Eller was born December 10, 1945 in Lodi, OH, to Marvin Howard and Clara Ethel (Travis) Repp, the third child of six. Being the middle child she felt she had to hold the siblings together, saving her brother from dads much needed discipline and guiding her sisters to a meek and quiet spirit. She was a member of the Burbank United Methodist Church in Burbank, OH. In her twelve years of school she never missed a day and she graduated from Norwaye High in Wayne Co. OH. In 1960 she met the love of her life “Big John” at a softball game in Lodi. She married “Big John” on November 9, 1963 in Burbank, OH. To this union were born two boys, Robert Troy in 1964 and John Douglas in 1968. She faithfully followed the passions of her husband in many endeavors and helped build their dreams continually. She was a homemaker, loved gardening, cleaning, flowers, and making a house a home. “She could bring home the bacon and fry it up in a pan”. Her occupations included farmer; mink ranch, hogs, chickens, cows, corn and soybeans, and making custom draperies of which she did for 46 years.

Her relationship with Jesus Christ began in 1958 which prepared her for eternity. She became a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Lafayette, OH and served there faithfully until their westward expansion to Missouri in 1997. She continued to support “Big John” and family in every way possible including running tractors, mowing, cooking, canning, and lots of sweet corn to which we estimate 950 gallons were put up over the last 25 years. She received the most cherished of her titles, ”Maw Maw”, to six beautiful grandchildren and eight great grandchildren

Surviving relatives include her husband John of the home, sons Robert Eller and wife Kelly of Galt, Doug Eller and wife Rebecca of Harris, MO, a sister Clarice Holecko of Sebring, FL, a brother Larry Repp of Ashland, OH, grandchildren Elizabeth Eller, Ruby Francis and husband Ty, Stuart Eller and wife Paige, Renea Hill and husband Chandler, Samuel Eller and wife Ashlin, and Kenneth Eller and wife Heather, and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Nelson and Dennis Repp and a sister Julia Repp.