Obituary & Services: Melvin Graham

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A graveside service and burial for Unionville resident Melvin Graham will be August 30th at 1:30 in the afternoon at the Rose Hill Cemetery of Ridgeway. Visitation is August 30th from 10 to 11 o’clock in the morning at the Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home of Unionville.

Melvin Graham died August 25th at the Clarence Care Center. He was 89.

Survivors in the area include his wife Viola of Unionville; son Lenard Graham of Unionville; daughters Melvina Dorsey of Galt, Carla Wagner of Unionville, and Charlotte Cain of Kirksville; brother Forrest Graham of Gallatin; and sister Lynda Jennings of Bethany.

Memorials may be made to the Rose Hill Cemetery in care of the Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home.