Kirksville man dies in crash on Youngstown Trail

Local News August 26, 2022 John Anthony
Fatal Crash News Graphic
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A single vehicle rollover accident in rural Adair County has claimed the life of a Kirksville man.

45 year old Timmie Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident which happened early Thursday morning on Youngstown Trail.

A trooper said Gutierrez was driving north when his pickup went off the road, overturned, and struck an embankment.

The truck was demolished in the accident four miles west of Kirksville and The report noted he was not using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Adair county sheriff’s department, Kirksville fire department, and a park ranger.

Post Views: 179
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

John Anthony

https://www.kttn.com/

John started working for KTTN Radio in the 1970s as a news reporter. He has been with the station for many years, and when Marvin Luehrs, then owner of KTTN, decided to retire John purchased the station. John is Married to Carol Anthony who also works for KTTN as the Traffic Director.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.