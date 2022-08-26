Kirksville man dies in crash on Youngstown Trail

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A single vehicle rollover accident in rural Adair County has claimed the life of a Kirksville man.

45 year old Timmie Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident which happened early Thursday morning on Youngstown Trail.

A trooper said Gutierrez was driving north when his pickup went off the road, overturned, and struck an embankment.

The truck was demolished in the accident four miles west of Kirksville and The report noted he was not using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Adair county sheriff’s department, Kirksville fire department, and a park ranger.