Spickard Fair Board to sponsor annual Fun Day

Local News August 26, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Spickard, Missouri
The Spickard Fair Board will sponsor its annual Fun Day next month, which will include activities for children and adults. The event will start September 10th at 8 o’clock in the morning.

There will be a food booth and country store in the Community Center. There will also be a display of the newly organized Wall of Warriors photographs of men and women from Spickard who served their country in the Armed Forces from the Civil War to present day.

Lineup for a kiddie parade will start at 9:45, and lineup for an adult parade will begin at 10:15. The kiddie parade will start on Main Street at 10 o’clock, and the adult parade will follow.

There will be children’s games in the park after the parades. Tickets will cost 25 cents. DJ Dave Burkeybile will be present.

Registration will start at 2:30 in the afternoon for a baby show for children from newborn to three years old. The show will begin at 3 o’clock.

A barbecue beef and pork supper will be in the Community Center at 5 o’clock. The Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri, Smithfield Farms, and the Fair Board will sponsor the meal. The cost will be $8 for adults and $3.50 for children.

A cake walk will be in the city park September 10th at 6:30. It will be followed by country band, the Missouri Ramblers.

Spickard Fun Day attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs.

Contact Maggie George for more information at 660-654-3377.

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

