Authorities investigate theft of stolen SUV in Livingston County

Local News August 26, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Auto Theft or Stolen Vehicle
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office has been investigating a reported stolen sports utility vehicle from Texas since July 30th.

He says the person or group who stole the vehicle knew how to disable the GPS. The sheriff’s office learned of the whereabouts of the vehicle in Livingston County from an alleged business victim when the GPS suddenly began working.

Further investigation shows the local residents paid $59,000 for the vehicle from a person at a location outside of Livingston County. Cox says the VIN had apparently been tampered with, and the satellite radio wiring was disconnected to help the thief avoid apprehension.

He explains the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to attempt to locate those responsible in Texas and potentially help the local residents recover at least some of their money.

Jennifer Thies

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

