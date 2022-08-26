Teen from Cowgill injured in Caldwell County crash

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A teenager from Cowgill, driving a utility vehicle, received minor injuries in a Caldwell county accident early Thursday evening.

18 year old Austin Cummings was taken by EMS to Liberty Hospital.

A vehicle was northbound on Route B while the UTVwas headed west in a private drive. Tthe UTV was attempting a left turn w hen the other vehicle crossed the center of the road and hit the driver’s side of the UTV. The second vehicle was driven by 54 year old Amy Hawk of Cowgill who wasn’t hurt. The Utility vehicle went into the ditch while the other vehicle stopped in the southbound lane.

Damages were listed as moderate in the accident one mile south of Cowgill. Hawk was using a seat belt while Cummings was not.