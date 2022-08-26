Obituary & Services: Shirley Kay Comstock

Shirley Kay Comstock, 85 years old, of Leavenworth, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at her home.

Shirley was born March 23, 1927, in Unionville, Missouri, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Ryals. On April 3, 1955, she married Jack Comstock, who preceded her in death in June of 1995. In June of 2002 she married Phillip Comstock.

Shirley and Jack Comstock owned the Comstock Funeral Home after the death of his father. Shirley played the organ for some 2000 funerals. She was actively engaged in her community, serving as a church organist for over 40 years, the accompanist for several band student solos at district and state contests. Shirley did volunteer work at the Putnam County Hospital for 25 years and served on several boards including the Putnam County Historical Society, The Putnam County Care Center, and the Putnam County Cemetery Association.

Shirley’s focus in life was her family. She is survived by: Her husband Phillip Comstock of the home; a daughter, Susan Murphy of Kansas City, Missouri; a Son, Timothy Comstock and wife Sandy of Jacksonville, Florida, and one grandson, Jack Comstock, and a very large extended family. Shirley loved spending time in Florida, watching her grandson, Jack, play in golf tournaments.

A graveside service for Shirley will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Unionville Cemetery in Unionville, Missouri. A memorial service will follow at 10:45 AM, at the United Methodist Church in Unionville. Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri is handling arrangements.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Leavenworth Presbyterian Church.