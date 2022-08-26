Obituary: Joann Brandon

Obituaries August 26, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Obituary Graphic
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Mrs. Joann Brandon 71, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died 7:28 P.M., Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Her body was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. A celebration of life will be held later.

Mrs. Bandon was born February 20, 1951 at Princeton, Missouri the daughter of Henry and Mildred Rae Houck Welch.

On March 6, 1980 she was married to Edward Thomas Brandon at Bedford, Iowa.

Her survivors include her husband Ed of the home; four daughters Kelly Taul and husband Casey, Trenton, Missouri, Bandy May, Trenton, Missouri, Verna Taylor, Bolivar, Missouri, Angie Combs and husband Steve, Lenox, Iowa; one son Robert Brandon, Bolivar, Missouri; one brother Danny Welch and wife Lana, Trenton, Missouri; fifteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step-father Howard Gannon and several aunt and uncles.  

Post Views: 116
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.