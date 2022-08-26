Obituary: Joann Brandon

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mrs. Joann Brandon 71, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died 7:28 P.M., Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Her body was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. A celebration of life will be held later.

Mrs. Bandon was born February 20, 1951 at Princeton, Missouri the daughter of Henry and Mildred Rae Houck Welch.

On March 6, 1980 she was married to Edward Thomas Brandon at Bedford, Iowa.

Her survivors include her husband Ed of the home; four daughters Kelly Taul and husband Casey, Trenton, Missouri, Bandy May, Trenton, Missouri, Verna Taylor, Bolivar, Missouri, Angie Combs and husband Steve, Lenox, Iowa; one son Robert Brandon, Bolivar, Missouri; one brother Danny Welch and wife Lana, Trenton, Missouri; fifteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step-father Howard Gannon and several aunt and uncles.