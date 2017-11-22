Tuesday meeting at Sunnyview includes candidate filing dates

Candidate filing dates have been set by the Grundy County Nursing Home District Board for the April 3rd election. The first day for candidates to file is December 12 with filing closing on January 16th.

Two directors are to be elected for terms of three years each. Incumbents whose terms expire next April are Edna Foster and Brigette Bunnell. Those interested can file for a board member seat at Sunnyview Nursing Home. However, the office will be closed from Christmas Day through New Year’s Day.

CPA Harry Lockridge of Chillicothe reported Sunnyview has a clean audit with no negative comments. During the meeting Tuesday, the board also reviewed requests for qualifications of energy service companies.

Energy Solutions Professionals from Overland Park, Kansas was selected to assist with a possible energy conservation project at Sunnyview. A special meeting will be held next week that includes consultant presentations on the energy analysis on the nursing home boiler. The meeting Tuesday, November 28th begins at 4:30 in the Sunnyview conference room. That agenda also includes a closed session for employee matters.

Among reports given at Tuesday’s meeting, it was noted Sunnyview Foundation is selling Christmas lights and ornaments in honor of, or in memory of, a loved one. Lights and ornaments then are placed on a Christmas tree at Sunnyview. The minimum donation is $5.00 per light.

