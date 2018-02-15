Trenton Chamber of Commerce theme for this year’s banquet is “Trenton Grammys”

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual banquet next month.

The “Trenton Grammys” themed event will be at the New Hope Training Center of Trenton the night of March 16th. Social hour will begin at 5:30, and a buffet-style dinner catered by Hy-Vee of Trenton will start at 6 o’clock. The North Central Missouri College baseball players will help serve the meal. There will also be a cash bar by Black Silo Winery of Trenton.

Chamber President Debbie Carman tells that the Christian Motorcycle Association will help attendees with parking. She says Michelle Vandevender will provide and take complimentary photos at a booth at the banquet. Diane Lowrey will auction off donated items throughout the evening.

Carman believes the highlight of the evening is honoring and presenting awards to two businesses, an organization, and two pillars that go above and beyond for the community. She says there will not be a speaker at this year’s Chamber Banquet, instead, there will be lip sync battle featuring Trenton R-9 School Superintendent Dan Wiebers, Wright Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Gary Jordan, Robin Chambers from CFM Insurance, and Chamber Ambassadors.

Chad Boyd will emcee the lip sync contest, and Kevin Klinginsmith will run the sound system and lights.

Carman notes tickets cost $35 per person with silver table sponsorships for a group of eight available for $320 and gold for $500. Payments may be made through the website through PayPal.

Like this: Like Loading...