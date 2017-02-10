Chillicothe Police Department reports several arrests

Officers arrested Cody Whiteside in the 1600 block of Webster Street for speeding and driving while suspended. Whiteside was transported to the police department where he was processed, cited, and released.

Officers arrested Andrew McCollum in the 1300 block of Calhoun Street for possession of fewer than 35 grams marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. McCollum was transported to the police department where he was processed, cited, and released.

Officers arrested Geoffrey Page in the 600 block of West Business 36 for obstructing the duties of a law enforcement officer. Page was transported to the police department where he as processed, cited and released.

Officers arrested Thomas Gamble and Raven Pittman in the 100 block of Park Lane on active City of Chillicothe Municipal warrants. Gamble and Pittman were unable to post the required bond and were transported to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Highland Avenue to a report of a noise complaint. As a result of the investigation, Officers arrested Sean Biller and Alyssa Dowell for possession of a controlled substance-Methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and possession of fewer than 35 grams marijuana. Biller and Dowell were processed at the police department and transferred to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

