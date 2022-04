Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Bethany man was arrested in Harrison County on Tuesday afternoon.

The patrol accused 45-year-old Jeffrey Spicer of a felony of alleged failure to register as a sex offender and possession of methamphetamine. Traffic violations alleged by the state patrol are failure to display valid license plates, no insurance, and no seat belt.

Spicer was taken on a 24 hold to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.