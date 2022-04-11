Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Sunday for DWI

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports separate arrests Sunday in Daviess and Sullivan counties.

Twenty-one-year-old Luke Ungerer of Ballwin was stopped in Sullivan County Sunday afternoon and accused of driving while intoxicated, speeding, and having no insurance.

In Daviess County on Sunday morning, 21-year-old Danny Hadley of Kansas City was accused of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, alleged failure to drive in the right lane, and speeding.

Hadley was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

