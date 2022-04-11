Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Sunday for DWI

Local News April 11, 2022 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports separate arrests Sunday in Daviess and Sullivan counties.

Twenty-one-year-old Luke Ungerer of Ballwin was stopped in Sullivan County Sunday afternoon and accused of driving while intoxicated, speeding, and having no insurance.

In Daviess County on Sunday morning, 21-year-old Danny Hadley of Kansas City was accused of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, alleged failure to drive in the right lane, and speeding.

Hadley was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

