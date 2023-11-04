Wright Memorial Hospital to host live nativity scene on Tuesday, December 12

The Wright Memorial Hospital Spiritual Wellness Team will host a “Live Nativity” on Tuesday, December 12 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. Wright Memorial previously held this event in 2018 and 2019. The event will begin underneath the Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group entrance awning and will conclude inside the hospital’s Education Center.

The live display will feature five simple scenes that illustrate the story of Christmas. Each scene will have live characters with two scenes featuring live animals. The five scenes will be spaced along the sidewalk on the south side of the hospital, so some walking will be necessary. Christmas carolers will also be spaced along the sidewalk. The entire walk should take 10-15 minutes to complete.

“Ever since the first year we held this event, the Spiritual Wellness Team at Wright Memorial wanted to do something that demonstrated our organization’s faith-based heritage. We feel very blessed that the community has continued to support the event in the past, and we hope to have another great turnout this year,” said Jennifer Dixon, Director of Nursing at Wright Memorial Hospital. “Part of Saint Luke’s mission is to enhance the spiritual health of the communities we serve. This is a great way to start the Christmas season and see the story of Jesus Christ’s birth retold in simplicity. We invite our community and employees to come out again and have a great time experiencing the story of the first Christmas.”

As attendees finish the live nativity route outside the hospital, they are welcome to come inside to warm up, visit, and enjoy refreshments in the hospital’s Education Room.

Parking for the event will be in the east parking lot and, if needed, the south parking lot. Signage will be posted, and parking attendants will help guide the traffic. Wright Memorial Hospital is located at 191 Iowa Blvd, in Trenton. For questions or information on how to help with the event, please call Jennifer Dixon at 660-214-8235.