“Rumble for the Rescue Dogs” wrestling event set for December in Bethany

The Bethany Community Gym at 1901 Miller Street is set to host the “Rumble for the Rescue Dogs,” a two-night professional wrestling extravaganza on December 15th and 16th, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. This family-friendly entertainment event will not only showcase high-octane wrestling action but also support the noble cause of Against All Odds Animal Rescue.

Fans of professional wrestling are in for a treat as international stars Gary Jay and Franco Varga join forces with local favorites like The Iceman, Dr. Isin, Bert Candy, Tobias Storm, Michael Defelice, Cordell Fish, and top Midwest women’s wrestler Shylynn.

Actor Scott Brault will don the red suit for a special meet-and-greet session as Santa Claus before the show. Families can enjoy capturing holiday memories with Santa while contributing to a cause.

With ticket prices starting at $5 for children and $15 for adults, the event ensures that everyone can enjoy the excitement. Tickets are available at the door or can be purchased online at TriState Wrestling or through the Facebook page.

The North Daviess R-III FBLA will be operating the concession stand, offering a variety of refreshments and supporting youth involvement in the community.