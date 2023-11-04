Forage speaker lineup set for 2023 Missouri Livestock Symposium

Livestock managers will have the opportunity to learn about a variety of forage-related topics at the 24th annual Missouri Livestock Symposium, according to Garry L. Mathes, chairman. Zac Erwin, MU Extension Livestock Specialist and Symposium vice-chair, says, “The forage speaker lineup this year will include a wide range of topics from a diverse group of speakers. This year’s speakers include experts from the three A’s: Agency, Academia, and Agriculture producers.” “With drought fresh on Missouri producers’ minds, this will be a great opportunity to hear ideas on how to overcome both short-term and long-term forage challenges,” Erwin added.

Jamie Kurtz, Missouri State Grassland Specialist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, will give a talk titled “Do Native Grasses Fit in Your Operation?” Wesley Tucker, Agribusiness Specialist with MU Extension, will discuss “Options for $5000/Acre Pasture – Cow/Calf, Stockers, Selling Hay.” Dr. Harley Naumann, from the University of Missouri, will talk about “Alternative Strategies for Extending the Grazing Season.” David Boatright, a diversified livestock producer from Sedalia, will present a session titled “Do You Want to Sign the Front or the Back of the Check?”

Rounding out the 2023 Forages Track will be a producer panel that includes David Otte, a producer from Kahoka, MO, along with David Boatright and Jamie Kurtz.

In addition to sessions on forages, there will be educational tracks on beef cattle, horses, sheep, and market goats.

Additional sessions on stock dogs, horticulture, and farm management will also be offered. Tracks run simultaneously, so attendees are encouraged to bring family and friends to help capture the most out of the multiple sessions.

The Missouri Livestock Symposium will be held on December 1 and 2 at the William Matthew Middle School, 1515 S. Cottage Grove, Kirksville,

MO. Doors to the Symposium will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, December 1, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 2. The Symposium has an agricultural trade show open during the two days.

There is no cost to attend the Missouri Livestock Symposium, and no advance registration is required. The Symposium offers a free beef dinner at 6 p.m. on Friday and a free lunch on Saturday. Meals are sponsored by Missouri commodity groups. A volunteer symposium committee organizes the event.

The Symposium is free thanks to many sponsors, including Platinum level sponsors University of Missouri Extension, Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC, Missouri Department of Agriculture, Missouri Sheep Merchandising Council, FCS Financial, KTVO Studios, MFA Oil, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the Missouri Beef Industry Council.

Details and additional sponsors can be found on the Missouri Livestock Symposium website. Questions can also be directed to the Adair County MU Extension Center at 660-665-9866, or to Garry Mathes at 660-341-6625.

The Symposium draws visitors from across Missouri and nearby states.