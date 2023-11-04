Missouri libraries receive over $320,000 in technology mini-grants

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has announced the awarding of over $320,000 in additional funding to Missouri libraries. This funding is allocated through technology mini-grants that have been distributed to 28 libraries across the state. Since the beginning of the year, the Missouri State Library has awarded 146 grants, with the total funding exceeding two million dollars.

The grants are designed to assist public libraries in acquiring technology and automation-related equipment and software. This will improve network infrastructure and expand library services to meet the evolving needs of patrons.

Ashcroft emphasized the importance of libraries as essential resource centers for communities. He stated that the grants would enable libraries to enhance their technological capabilities and better serve their patrons.

The application process for the grants is competitive, with awards given based on the libraries’ needs and their ability to successfully implement the proposed projects.

State Librarian Robin Westphal expressed excitement over the grants, noting their role in allowing libraries to update their technology and embark on new innovative projects. She highlighted that these grants have been a significant support system for the Missouri State Library for many years.

The following is the list of the 2023 mini-grant recipients:

Barry-Lawrence Regional Library : Firewalls and Switches Replacement Winter 2023-2024 — $14,018

Barton County Library : 2023 Barton County Library Equipment Upgrade — $15,703

Bloomfield Public Library : Update — $3,167

Camden County Library District : Hardware Update and Makerspace Expansion — $9,797

Carter County Library : Stepping up the Services For the Carter County Patrons — $17,433

Cedar County Library : Cedar County Computer Skills — $12,650

Dunklin County Library : Server upgrade 2023 Dunklin County — $10,190

Ferguson Municipal Public Library : Ferguson 2023 Patron Tech Update — $21,316

Hamilton Public Library : Hamilton updates technology — $5,369

Henry County Library : Public Computer Technology Upgrade — $5,000

Jefferson County Library : Preserving Historical Records in the Pursuit of the Past — $4,613

Joplin Public Library : EOL Shouldn’t Stand for End of Library — $7,514

Kirkwood Public Library : Technology Expansion — $19,858

Little Dixie Regional Libraries : Reinvigorating LDRL’s Technology — $22,000

McDonald County Library : Patron Machines — $13,426

Mid-Continent Public Library : Chromebook To Go Kits Expansion — $22,000

Missouri River Regional Library : Business Computer Center Machine Replacement and Update — $21,280

Montgomery City Public Library : Expanding the Wonder at MCPL — $6,683

Neosho-Newton County Library : PC Refresh in Newton County — $10,859

Polk County Library : Patron Access Printer – Bolivar — $4,058

Price James Library : Office computer replacements — $2,966

Putnam County Public Library : Equipment Replacement and Update Software — $5,817

Richmond Heights Memorial Library : Public Tech Access Expansion — $12,516

St. Louis County Library : Replacement Hardware for Youth Programming & Material Returns — $20,307

University City Public Library : Studio, Makerspace, & WiFi Kits — $7,473

Valley Park Community Library : Technology Upgrade 2023 — $2,954

Webster Groves Public Library : WGPL Computer Refresh — $9,481

West Plains Public Library: Mobile Technology Lab — $12,492

The total amount awarded in this round of grants is $320,940.