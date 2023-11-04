MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of November 6, 2023

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Nov. 6-12.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through November 2023. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 71– Resurfacing project at the northbound Route T ramps and the northbound/southbound U.S. Route 59 ramps, Nov. 6-10. Each ramp will be closed intermittently during daylight hours for paving. Motorists should seek an alternate route.

I-29 – Concrete replacement northbound from mile marker 56.4 to mile marker 57.2, Nov. 7-9. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

I-229 – RAMP CLOSED around the clock for concrete replacement from northbound I-229 to northbound I-29, Nov. 8-9.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from the Missouri River to G Avenue through November 2023. A 12-foot width restriction and 14-foot height restriction are in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-29 – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over Red Star Road, Nov. 6.

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through November 2023. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the south Bee Creek Bridge, through mid-December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-229 – CLOSED northbound for a bridge rehabilitation project from Sixth and Atchison Streets to Lake Boulevard through December 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route 752 – CLOSED for a scrub seal project including the ramps to/from I-229 and east on/off ramps to/from Route 371, Nov.6. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for bridge maintenance from northbound Route 759/Stockyards Expressway to westbound U.S. Route 36, Nov. 6, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED for bridge maintenance from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to southbound Route 759/Stockyards Expressway, Nov. 6, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cook Road – BRIDGE CLOSED over I-29 for concrete replacement, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 7, overnight through 8:30 a.m. Nov. 8.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December 2023. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Carroll County

Route 139 – CLOSED daily at the Big Creek Overflow Bridge for a rehabilitation project, Nov. 6-9.

Route 139 – CLOSED daily at the Big Creek Bridge for a rehabilitation project, Nov. 6-9.

Route 139 – CLOSED daily at the Big Creek Drainage Ditch Bridge for a rehabilitation project, Nov. 6-9.

Route B – CLOSED at the Camp Creek Bridge for a rehabilitation project, on Nov. 10.

Clinton County

Route NN – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge through December. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

I-35 – Concrete replacement northbound from mile marker 44 to mile marker 47, through November. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 46.5 to mile marker 43, through November. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A project to replace the bridge was awarded to Gene Haile Excavating, Inc. A construction start date has not yet been determined.

Grundy County

Route 6 – Pavement repair, Nov. 6-9.

Harrison County

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement, Nov. 7, 7 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement, Nov. 8, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the southbound bridge over the Nodaway River through mid-November. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane with an 11.6-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

U.S. Route 159 – Bridge maintenance at the Squaw Creek Bridge, Nov. 6-10. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 14-foot width restriction.

Linn County

Route 5 – Sidewalk/ADA improvements in Purdin between A Street and Ada Street through mid-November. (Contractor: Stanton Contracting, LLC)

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle which is scheduled to be in the December 2023 letting for contractor bids.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance eastbound at the Muddy Creek Bridge, Nov. 6-27. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 14-foot width restriction.

Nodaway County

Route C – Culvert replacement from Atchison County line to Route YY, Nov 6.