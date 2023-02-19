Wright Memorial Hospital and Grundy County Health Department to offer free sports physicals

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Wright Memorial Hospital and the Grundy County Health Department are again working together to offer sports physical exams for Trenton Middle School and Trenton High School students who plan to participate in athletic/cheerleading activities during the 2023-2024 school year. Sports physical exams at Pleasant View, Spickard, Laredo, Galt, and Humphreys schools will be scheduled at a later date.

The free sports physical exams for Trenton Middle School and Trenton High School students will be offered Thursday, March 2. Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group providers and nurses, along with Grundy County Health Department staff, will visit Trenton Middle School and Trenton High School to perform the physicals onsite throughout the day.

Students who want a free sports physical must obtain the MSHSAA form available at this link from the KTTN website, at the school, the Grundy County Health Department. The entire form must be completed before the exam, including the parent/guardian’s signature. Please follow the instructions attached to the MSHSAA form closely to ensure the exam can be completed.

A form must be completed and signed for the student to be permitted to receive a physical exam. However, parents/guardians do not have to accompany the student. Completed forms must be returned to the school by Thursday, February 23.

If a student does not pass the sports physical exam, an appointment will need to be scheduled with the student’s primary care physician to address concerns from the sports physical in a more detailed examination.

For more information, call 660-358-5750.

