WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests over the weekend of February 17, 2023.

Twenty-nine-year-old Pelayo Saldago of St. Paul Minnesota was arrested in Harrison County on Sunday. Saldago was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was transported to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

Forty-year-old Samuel McKown of Breckenridge was arrested in Caldwell County on Sunday. He was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He was transported to Hedrick Medical Center and later released.

Forty-three-year-old Melissa Schaeffer of Kirksville was arrested in Adair County on Saturday. She was accused of driving while intoxicated and failing to register a motor vehicle. She was transported to the Adair County Jail where she was later released.

Related