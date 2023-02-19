CCMH updates masking guidelines based on COVID community level and COVID transmission levels

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Carroll County Memorial Hospital has updated its masking guidelines, effective immediately, based on the COVID Community Level and COVID Transmission Level provided weekly by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Signage with current levels, displayed at all public entrances, will be adjusted weekly on Fridays based on the case counts.

COVID Community Level High, denoted by signage in red, states CDC recommends indoor masking. Medium, denoted in yellow, states that face coverings are welcomed and high-risk individuals should consider indoor masking. Low, denoted in green, states face coverings welcomed and high-risk individuals may consider indoor masking.

Masking is still required for COVID-19-positive individuals, if individuals are experiencing COVID-19-related symptoms, and if an individual has been in recent contact with a COVID-19-positive individual.

Masks will still be located at all entrances for individuals needing or wanting to wear a mask.

“The focus has and always will be on maintaining the safest environment possible for patients, visitors, and staff,” said Dr. Andy Horine, CCMH’s Chief Medical Information Officer.

For more information about the services at Carroll County Memorial Hospital, visit the CCMH website or call 660-542-1695.

