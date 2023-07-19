Woman in Missouri, caught with multiple guns, sentenced to 10 years in prison

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. on Tuesday sentenced a convicted felon from Poplar Bluff, Missouri who was caught with two guns to 40 months in prison.

Judge Limbaugh ordered the prison sentence for Tina Marie Litvinchyk, 31, to run consecutive to a 10-year prison sentence she is serving for two drug charges in Butler County Circuit Court.

Litvinchyk pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. She admitted that on June 8, 2022, Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force officers found two .380-caliber pistols in a locked safe, as well as two bags of marijuana and a digital scale. One of the pistols had been stolen less than three weeks earlier in Carter County, Missouri.

Litvinchyk has three prior felony drug convictions and is barred from possession of a firearm. She was on parole at the time of her arrest.

The case was investigated by the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department and the Poplar Bluff Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Willis prosecuted the case.

