Missouri man charged with sexual exploitation of a child

An Ashland, Mo., man has been charged in federal court with Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

Scott Alan Barker, 31, was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Jefferson City, Mo., on July 17, 2023. Barker remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Thursday, July 20. Copies of the complaint and supporting affidavit are attached.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Turner. It was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.

