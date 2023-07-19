Missouri man, who robbed workers servicing ATM, sentenced to 10 years in prison

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Tuesday sentenced a man who stole a bag of cash at gunpoint from workers servicing an ATM in St. Louis County, Missouri to 121 months in prison.

Mark Anthony Diggs, now 21, robbed two employees of ATM Solutions on May 31, 2022, as they were servicing an ATM machine at a Vantage Credit Union. Diggs emerged from the back seat of a white Kia Optima, armed with a fully-automatic Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 firearm, and demanded that an employee throw him a bag of cash. The robbery was captured on video.

Diggs, 21, pleaded guilty in April to one robbery charge and one count of possession and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Digg’s driver, Gregreonia Hampton, pleaded guilty in May to one count of aiding and abetting a robbery. She is scheduled to be sentenced on August 23.

The St. Louis County Police Department, the FBI, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Linda Lane is prosecuting the case.

