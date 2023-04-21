Missouri man pleads guilty to robbing workers servicing an ATM

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man on Thursday admitted stealing a bag of cash from workers servicing an ATM in St. Louis County, Missouri.

Mark Anthony Diggs, 21, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to one robbery charge and one count of possession and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Diggs admitted robbing two employees of ATM Solutions on May 31, 2022, as they were servicing an ATM machine at a Vantage Credit Union. Diggs emerged from the back seat of a white Kia Optima, armed with a fully-automatic Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 firearm, and demanded that an employee throw him a bag of cash. The robbery was captured on video.

A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper found the money bag, and Diggs’ DNA was later found on paper inside it. A search of Diggs’ home on July 14 found clothing identical to items worn by the robber.

“It did not take long to identify Mark Diggs as a suspect,” said Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg of the FBI St. Louis Division. “When it comes to violent federal crime, the FBI will surge resources to bring perpetrators to justice. In this case, video cameras that are always watching were key to solving the case.”

Diggs is scheduled to be sentenced on July 18. The robbery charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. The firearm charge carries a mandatory minimum term of seven years consecutive to any other charge.

The St. Louis County Police Department, the FBI, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Linda Lane is prosecuting the case.

