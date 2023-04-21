Five from Missouri charged in 22-count indictment for methamphetamine conspiracy, illegal firearms

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Five Missouri residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and for illegally possessing firearms.

Dusty B. Lescard, 38, Anne Louise Currie, 61, Jeremy Moran Chambers, 44, Tilton Chase Tate, 39, and Erik C. Foster, 41, all of Springfield, Mo., were charged in a 22-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield on April 12, 2023. That indictment has been unsealed. Lescard, Currie, and Tate remain in federal custody pending their detention hearings.

The federal indictment alleges that Lescard, Currie, Chambers, Tate, and Foster participated in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from March 18, 2021, to Oct. 12, 2022.

In addition to the conspiracy, Lescard is charged with six counts of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of distributing five grams or more of methamphetamine, and two counts of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Lescard is also charged with one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms. Lescard allegedly possessed a Glock 9mm pistol and a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol on Dec. 30, 2021, and a Glock 9mm pistol on Jan. 12, 2022.

Currie is also charged with two counts of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Chambers is also charged with one count of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine to distribute, one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms. Chambers allegedly possessed a Ruger .22-caliber pistol, two Glock 9mm pistols, and a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver on July 22, 2021.

Tate is also charged with one count of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms. Tate allegedly possessed a Ruger .380-caliber pistol and a Stoeger 9mm pistol on April 14, 2022.

Foster is also charged with two counts of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

The indictment also contains a forfeiture allegation, which would require the defendants to forfeit to the government any property obtained from the proceeds of the alleged offenses, including $11,960 that was seized by law enforcement.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie L. Wan. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the FBI, the Greene County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Republic, Mo., Police Department, and the Springfield, Mo., Police Department.

