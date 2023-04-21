Former Tennessee County official sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexually assaulting seven women he supervised

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A former county commissioner and director of the Solid Waste Department in Cumberland County, Tennessee, was sentenced today to 17 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for sexually assaulting seven women who worked under his supervision at the Cumberland County Recycling Center.

Michael Harvel, 61, was previously convicted on nine counts of committing sexual assault. According to evidence introduced at trial – including testimony from 13 women who described Harvel’s sexual abuse – Harvel abused his authority as a county official to sexually assault women who worked under his control at the recycling center. Many of Harvel’s victims were sent to the recycling center to serve court-ordered community service, were required to keep a job as a term of their probation, or were otherwise vulnerable because they struggled with substance abuse, were impoverished, or were sole caregivers for their dependents. The jury convicted Harvel of four counts of sexual assault that included kidnapping and three counts that included aggravated sexual abuse.

According to witness testimony at trial, Harvel told one victim to stop by his office at the end of the day, purportedly to discuss a job opportunity, then locked the door to his office and orally raped the woman. He falsely told a second victim that he needed her help with a county work project, then drove her to an isolated landfill in the woods and raped her in a guard shack. The jury also heard evidence that Harvel covered up his pattern of behavior by threatening his victims and other employees so that they would not report his crimes.

The FBI Memphis Field Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brooke Schiferle for the Middle District of Tennessee and Special Litigation Counsel Michael J. Songer and Trial Attorney Laura-Kate Bernstein of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section prosecuted the case.

