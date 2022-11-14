Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of northern Missouri beginning tonight

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Light snow is expected to overspread northern Missouri from southwest to northeast this evening and continue through much of the overnight period before ending from west to east on Tuesday morning.

One to three inches of snow is expected for most locations. Expect slippery road conditions, especially on the Tuesday morning commute. Due to the predicted snowfall, the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most all of northern Missouri from 8 pm Monday until 7 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Counties included in the Winter Weather Advisory include:

Andrew, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, De Kalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Platte, Ray, and Worth counties.

Well below-normal temperatures are expected to continue into the upcoming weekend.



The actual forecast as of the time this article is published is calling for:

Tonight: Snow likely, possibly mixed with rain before 10 pm, then snow. Low around 30. Calm wind. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Tuesday: A chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain and snow between noon and 3 pm, then a chance of snow after 3 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.