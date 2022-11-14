Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of November 11, 2022

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported four arrests over the weekend of November 11, 2022.

Thirty-eight-year-old Clovis Mbaki of Milan was arrested Saturday night in Sullivan County. He was accused of driving while intoxicated, prior offender, driving without a valid license/second offense, and speeding. Mbaki was taken to the Sullivan County Jail where he was processed and released.

Twenty-fiver-year-old Erika Mullen from Clarinda, Iowa was arrested in Nodaway County early Sunday morning. Mullen was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, and having no seat belt. She was transported to the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department where she was processed and released.

Forty-One-year-old Jeremy Bradshaw of Maryville was arrested Sunday afternoon in Andrew County. Bradshaw was accused of possession of fewer than 35 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bradshaw was transported to the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department on a 24-hour hold.

Twenty-six-year-old Taylor Browder of Marshal was arrested Saturday evening in Saline County on an active warrant out of Saline County for careless and imprudent driving. She was transported to the Saline County Jail where she was classified as bondable.