Two sent to hospitals following crash in Cameron

Two people were taken to hospitals following an accident Sunday night within the city limits of Cameron.

One driver, 20-year-old Cole Gripka of Weatherby received moderate injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center. A passenger in another vehicle, 53-year-old Paula Pirruccello of Cape Coral, Florida also received moderate injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital.

A sport utility vehicle (Chevy Tahoe) driven by 57-year-old John Pirruccello of Cape Coral, Florida had stopped for a red traffic light when he was struck from behind by the sports utility vehicle (Jeep Liberty) driven by Gripka.

Gripka’s SUV was demolished and the Florida couple’s vehicle sustained moderate damage. All occupants were using seat belts.