Winners announced in Livingston County trapshooting competition

The Livingston County trapshooting competition, featuring 25 participants from various age groups, took place at Pin Oak Hill last weekend.

The competition was organized into different categories, including trapshooting (intermediate and senior divisions), trap doubles (intermediate and senior divisions), and skeet (intermediate and senior divisions). A special thanks was extended to Scott Luetticke for hosting the event at Pin Oak Hill.

Trapshooting Results: • Intermediate Division:

Gold: Quinten Eskew, 22/25

Silver: Andrew Schreiner, 18/25 (Streak 9)

Bronze: David Geiser, 18/25 (Streak 7)

• Senior Division:

Gold: Ethan Davis, 46/50

Silver: Tim Summers, 44/50

Bronze: Jason Ralls, 43/50

• Longest Streak: Ethan Davis & Tim Summers (21)

Trap Doubles Results: • Intermediate Division:

Gold: Andrew Schreiner, 28/50

Silver: Quinten Eskew, 19/50

• Senior Division:

Gold: Ethan Davis, 37/50

Silver: Ryder Ficken, 33/50

Bronze: Hayden Chapman, 31/50

Skeet Results: • Intermediate Division:

Gold: Quinten Eskew, 19/25

Silver: Andrew Schreiner, 17/25

• Senior Division:

Gold: Ethan Davis, 18/25

Silver: Hayden Chapman, 16/25 (Streak 4)

Bronze: Harlee Beck, 16/25 (Streak 3)

The shooters were supported by a dedicated team of coaches, including Stephen Beck, Tony Burtch, Spencer Ficken, and Anthony Schreiner.

