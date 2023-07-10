Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests in northern Missouri on Sunday, July 9, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has made a series of arrests in various counties, targeting individuals allegedly involved in offenses such as driving while intoxicated (DWI) and drug-related charges. The arrests were made on Sunday, July 9, 2023, and the accused individuals were taken into custody and held at their respective county facilities.

In Buchanan County, Brittany S. Rivera, a 33-year-old female resident of St. Joseph, MO, was apprehended on charges of DWI – drug intoxication and a Buchanan County warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle. Rivera was taken to Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center, where she was being held under a 24-hour hold.

Geoseph A. Husong, a 27-year-old male from St. Joseph, MO, was arrested in Andrew County. Husong faces charges of misdemeanor DWI, driving while revoked, and speeding. He was taken into custody and was being held at Andrew County Jail under a 12-hour hold.

Larry L. Kahler, a 72-year-old male from Independence, MO, was apprehended in Holt County on charges of felony DWI as a chronic offender. Kahler was being held at Holt County Jail under a 24-hour hold.

In Nodaway County, Keelan G. Osentowski, a 22-year-old male from York, New Brunswick, Canada, was arrested on charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and speeding. Osentowski was being held at the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department under a 12-hour hold.

Adam L. Hickman, a 33-year-old male resident of LaBelle, MO, was taken into custody in Lewis County. Hickman faces charges of felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He has since been released from Lewis County Jail.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol remains committed to ensuring public safety on the roads and actively enforcing laws related to impaired driving and drug offenses.

