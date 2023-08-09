“WE HIGH” License Plate: Proof that advertising really works

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

If you’re looking to avoid the attention of law enforcement, it might be wise to reconsider the message you put on your license plate.

A vehicle with the license plate reading “WE HIGH” caught the attention of a Claycomo Police Officer in the Kansas City area. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over for a violation, but the driver had other plans. Instead of stopping, the driver sped off in an attempt to evade the police.

KCTV-TV in Kansas City has reported that the chase ended with two individuals from the vehicle being arrested over the weekend. As of now, the case is still under investigation.

It’s a stark reminder that sometimes, it’s the little things – like a license plate – that can lead to bigger problems. The Missouri State Highway Patrol urges drivers to exercise caution and make wise decisions on the road.

(Photo courtesy Clay County, Missouri Sheriff’s Department)

