Two-car collision on I-35 northbound leads to minor injuries

A two-car collision occurred on I-35 northbound, just south of the 13.6-mile marker, on August 8, 2023, at 3:30 in the afternoon.

Corporal J D Hall #1334) of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2018 Ford Fusion, driven by Buck H Cline, 21, of Polo, collided with a 2016 Audi A4, driven by Keven M Thomas, 30, of Kansas City. Both vehicles sustained minor damages but were driven from the scene.

The accident transpired when the Audi A4 slowed down due to traffic congestion, and the Ford Fusion subsequently ran into the back of the Audi.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident. Cline sustained minor injuries and was transported by Claycomo Fire and EMS to Liberty Hospital for further evaluation.

