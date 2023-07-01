Waverly resident killed in Carroll County Crash at Intersection of Highway 24 and Highway 65

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A fatal crash occurred on Thursday morning at the intersection of Highway 24 Eastbound and Highway 65, resulting in the death of Fern M. Deatherage, a 79-year-old female resident of Waverly. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the collision occurred when a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Deatherage, failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck on the driver’s side by a 2012 Ford F-350 traveling eastbound.

Emergency medical services responded to the scene, where they pronounced Deatherage deceased at 11:38 a.m. Dr. A. Horine of Carroll County EMS confirmed the fatality. This brings the total number of fatalities to 41 for 2023 in Troop A’s jurisdiction.

According to the accident report, Daniel A. Cowherd, a 26-year-old male from Carrollton, was driving the Ford F-350. Cowherd sustained moderate injuries and was not utilizing a seat belt at the time of the collision. His vehicle was towed from the scene by L&L Tow, a Carrollton-based towing company.

Deatherage, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered fatal injuries and was also transported from the scene by Carroll County EMS to Bittiker Funeral Home. Her vehicle, the Chevrolet Equinox, sustained extensive damage and was towed by L&L Tow.

The responding officers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, identified as TPR A. C. Hunolt, CPL R. V. McCormick, CPL N. A. Perez, CPL C. D. Moeller, TPR T. K. Leftwich, TPR T. R. Peoples, and TPR B. A. Billings, were assisted by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.

