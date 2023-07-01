Newtown-Harris Board of Education approves fiscal year 2024 budget, amendments to salary schedule

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education on June 28th approved the fiscal year 2024 budget, amendments to the fiscal year 2023 budget, and amendments to the salary schedule.

The fiscal year 2024 budget anticipates expenditures to be $1,823,493.67 and revenues to be $1,896,758. That leaves a projected surplus of about $73,300 ($73,264.33).

Superintendent Doctor Matt Copeland reported revenues should be up slightly as the district draws down more Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief 3 money while receiving salary relief from the Teacher Baseline Salary grant money.

The fiscal year 2023 budget was amended to actual figures. Expenditures came in at $1,824,579.97, and revenues came in at $1,756,923.36. There was a deficit of $67,656.61.

The board moved $147,026.77 from Fund 1 to Fund 2 to cover the teacher salaries over the summer months. The budget requires teachers to be paid from the fiscal year 2023 budget, even though they will receive a July and an August check, which technically occurs during the fiscal year 2024 budget.

The board elected to approve an amended salary schedule reflecting the Teacher Baseline Salary Grant and local money attached to the previous salary schedule. Copeland reported the state supports 100% of the difference between the current salary schedule and $38,000.

A teacher who earns $32,000 on the Newtown-Harris salary schedule will receive an additional $6,000 to get to the $38,000 baseline. That person will also receive 16% of the $6,000 increase toward benefits.

The updated salary schedule addresses multiple issues. It maintains a regular salary schedule in case the state pulls back the money in the future. It contains a column for the Teacher Baseline Salary Grant money that comes directly from the state. The updated salary schedule also contains a column for local money that is contributed to the new salary schedule, especially for veteran teachers who do not qualify for the Teacher Baseline Salary Grant money.

The board accepted a dairy bid from Prairie Farms. The bid includes half pints of 1% white milk at 31.97 cents each, half pints of 1% chocolate milk at 35.57 cents each, and five pounds of cottage cheese for $10.90.

Newtown-Harris talked with Princeton about the football cooperative agreement. Up to nine Newtown-Harris players are interested in football at Princeton next year. Copeland said many are participating in weight training and the off-season program.

Newtown-Harris is part of a consortia of schools pursuing a $395,000 grant to purchase an electric bus plus money toward a charger station. The cost would be about $15,000 from the district to receive a bus. The district could pursue an additional bus at the same rate, if it is interested. There are still bus slots available.

Additional information was requested by the board at the last meeting about how the Missouri Capital Asset Advantage Treasury investments work. MOCAAT provided a summary of its work and how the money is used, invested, and returned to the district. An informational white paper was distributed to board members for more information.

The board tabled Missouri Consultants for Education board policies and regulations. A vote is planned at the July meeting.

In a closed session, the board hired additional staff members.

Raises were given to several non-certified staff members.

